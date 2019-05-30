Pests, lack of water land 3 restaurants in trouble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you ever wonder what goes on in the kitchen of your favorite restaurant, health inspectors are giving us a glimpse. Serious violations led to restaurants briefly shutting down.

While some of the violations may make you cringe, others may just make you shrug.

The Chunky Tomato food truck, based off Stonebridge Drive in Mandarin temporarily shut down after a failed inspection last week. An inspector found the food truck didn't have any water when he tried to wash his hands. That led to an immediate closure and the food truck didn't get the green to reopen until the next day.

Jax What's Cookin' on Lane Avenue shut down briefly for serious violations. They include more than a dozen rodent droppings, nearly two dozen roaches and flies. Inspectors said they were all found in the kitchen and the pests didn't stop crawling in until a fifth inspection. The restaurant managed to reopen with a perfect score.

