Pizza, Chinese food, & McDonald's among restaurants with roaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It was no easy task keeping pests out of restaurants this week. From Lake City to Jacksonville, a handful of restaurant owners had to spend a day chasing after roaches.

Starting in Lake City, CiCi's Pizza, located at 2329 West US Highway 90, got to order to briefly shut down. Pest control had to come to the rescue after they were cited with 10 violations.

16 dead roaches were discovered under the dish machine, near the walk in cooler, on top of the water heater and in the kitchen cabinet. The report cites 17 live roaches crawling near the water heater and throughout the kitchen. More bad news came the next day when the inspector found more roaches.

It wasn't until the inspectors third visit that CiCi's Pizza was able to reopen.

Closer to home in Jacksonville, 12 roaches were found under the wok station at the China Joy Chinese Restaurant on Margaret Street in Riverside. Five more were found hiding inside kitchen cabinets storing bags of fried noodles. The restaurant was also cited for having a small child in a baby stroller in the kitchen. That was marked as an intermediate violation. More live roaches were found during the inspectors second visit. The restaurant reopened after passing it's fourth inspection with zero violations.

McDonald's on Kernan and Atlantic Boulevard, located inside the Walmart, closed for one day because of eight live roaches. The inspector saw the critters in front of the ice cream machine, across the floor and under the triple sink. Dead roaches were also found inside the mini burger reach in cooler. The manager removed the roaches and after cleaning up, they were back open without any problems

Coming up on News4Jax at 10 p.m. Thursday's in Neptune Beach are about to get a lot more exciting. Find out which popular restaurant is making a comeback and has a lot of people buzzing.



Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.