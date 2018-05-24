Plumbing and restroom issues force temporarily closures at 2 St. Augustine restaurants

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Health inspectors cracked down on two restaurants in St. Augustine, ordering emergency closures for violations that have nothing to do with food.

The state inspector is making to clear to restaurant owners- no water...no way!

Augies Dogs, a food truck in St. Augustine didn't have a working sink during a routine inspection last week. Water was leaking from a supply tank outside instead of the faucet. The low water pressure, according to the report, meant employees couldn't properly wash their hands.

State records as of Thursday morning show that Augie's Dogs is still closed.

The Dunkin Donuts on A1A Beach Boulevard in St. Augustine Beach also had a brief closure last week.

They didn't have any pests or problems with food. They also didn't have any restrooms available during the inspection.

The report says sewage would back up through the floor drain in the men's bathroom after flushing.

The problem was plugged up by the inspector's next visit and Dunkin Donuts reopened two hours later.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.