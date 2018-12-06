Plumbing, flies, rodents taint 3 Jacksonville-area restaurants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Plumbing issues, flies and rodents landed three Jacksonville-area restaurants in trouble with health inspectors, according to state regulators' records.

Customers had to look elsewhere for Southern food when the Southern Charm Foods restaurant on St. Augustine Road closed for a day. Health inspectors said the kitchen's floor drain would back up with water whenever the sink was used. Some food items in the buffet didn't have time markings on them, which also led to a warning.

The problems were corrected by the next day and inspectors allowed the restaurant to reopen.

The Domino's Pizza on San Jose Boulevard in Mandarin had plumbing issues that led to a brief closure. Health inspectors issued a warning for sewer water that would back up from the floor drain when the sink was in use. Inspectors said they also found a fly in the kitchen and saw an employee without gloves on handling chicken wings.

The violations were corrected that same day and the businesses reopened in a few hours.

In Mayport, Singleton's Seafood Shack on Ocean Street had a sudden closure last week. Signs posted on the front door read that it's closed for cleaning and repairs.

According to state records, nine high-priority violations were found. Pest control showed up during the visit when more than 90 dry rodent droppings were found in the kitchen and dining room. Raw shrimp placed over beer kegs and buckets of mayonnaise in the cooler led to another violation, inspectors said.

Several problems were corrected with the inspector on-site, but the restaurant remains closed. News4Jax has called and left messages for the owner.

