Problems with plumbing, pests plague 3 restaurants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Problems with plumbing and pests plagued three Jacksonville restaurants, according to state health inspectors.

For the crew behind the Norive Wings & Things food truck, a routine inspection took a turn for the worse. Inspectors ordered an emergency closure for the food truck at 2235 Soutel Drive. It was cited for not having any running water. The issued was fixed two days later and the truck got the green light to reopen.

Inspectors headed down to Ponte Vedra Beach, where violations poured in at Zoe's Kitchen on A1A. It was temporarily shut down for standing water in the kitchen sink. The floor drains also had about an inch or more of wastewater backed up. The inspector came back later that day and allowed it to reopen once it was in compliance.

On the Southside, it was a battle with roaches at the Mediterranean Grill on Baymeadows Road. Inspectors found more than 110 dead roaches throughout the kitchen. They were in areas like the cook line, under the fridge and by the front counter. Two roaches were even killed while the inspector was on site. Not only did the staff manage to clear all the bugs by the inspectors next visit, they passed a 3rd inspection with a perfect score.

