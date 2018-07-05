Repeat offenders shut down in this week's Restaurant Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Four restaurants, four emergency closures lead for four unhappy business owners.

This week's offenders are no strangers to health inspectors.

Courtyard Cafe

It was three strikes for the Courtyard Cafe on West Adams Street in downtown Jacksonville. A re-occurring problem with rodents has landed this restaurant a third emergency closure in less than a year. The inspector cited it with a repeat violation for 16 rodent droppings found in the kitchen.

Raw burgers were stored over bags of fries posed a health risk because of cross contamination. The inspector allowed Courtyard Cafe to reopen that same day once the problems were resolved.

Hardee's

On the Westside, the Hardee's on Commonwealth Avenue faced a temporary closure. Health inspectors found eight rodent droppings near the water heather and on the floor.

The problems were swept up and fixed in just a few hours- allowing Hardee's to reopen.

Hook Fish & Chicken

Hook Fish & Chicken on Myrtle Avenue was closed again. This brief closure comes just three months after it was shut down for the same issue with rodents.

121 dry rodent droppings were found inside. They were near the hot water heater, on the prep table, near the register and in the storage room. Fresh droppings and flies were found the next days. The restaurant reopened after two days but a follow up inspection is required.

Hunan Wok

Hunan Wok on Fort Caroline Road in Arlington had a rough time keeping the roaches away.

It shut down for two days after an inspector found 14 live bugs and 8 dead ones in the kitchen.

A warning was also issued for an employee who didn't have any gloves on while handling food. The restaurant opened after zero violations were found.

