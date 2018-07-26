Restaurant Report: Serial offender shut down a 4th time

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you love eating out but hate not knowing how clean the kitchen really is, we've got all you need to know from health inspectors.

Two restaurants got the order to temporarily shut down.

Royal Buffet

Royal Buffet on Normandy Boulevard was served with an emergency closure last week.

It had 28 violations, seven of which were critical. Inspectors reported six roaches spotted on the kitchen floors and wall. A black mold-like substance was found inside the ice bin.

To prevent customers from getting sick, the health inspector ordered the kitchen to close until it met state standards.

Royal Buffet did reopen the next day after a perfect report.

The Courtyard Cafe

Next up on our list is a serial offender in downtown Jacksonville. The Courtyard Cafe on West Adams Street briefly shut down again.

If you're counting, that's four emergency closures in less than a year.

When we first talked to the manager, Francisco Rojas in November, he said the baseboards around the kitchen were a big part of why they had roaches.

WATCH: The Courtyard Cafe manager opens up about failed inspection

Well the old baseboards are gone but not the problems.

A dead roach and several rodent droppings were still spotted in the kitchen last week.

Rojas wasn't at the restaurant when we visited around lunch yesterday. News4Jax did leave a business card with an employee at the restaurant but have not yet heard back from the owner.

