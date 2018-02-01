Restaurant Report: Sewage leak, pipe burst, and roaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Health inspectors found a lot of concerns this week that prompted several local restaurants to shut down.

Five local restaurants didn't make the grade. While some had problems with roaches, others had problems completely unrelated to bugs.

The Dunkin Donuts on Highway 17 in Fleming Island, for example, was closed a few hours last week because of a sewage problem. The manager had to fix a clogged sink that would leak gray water onto the floor when the water was turned on. The violation is a good reminder that restaurants can fail an inspection for problems beyond food or bugs.

You've all heard the saying, ''wash your hands before you eat". However, that may have been tricky if you were at Hong Kong Cafe in St. Augustine last week. The restaurant didn't have any running water after a pipe froze over the weekend. The inspector says employees were instead using pitchers- filled with water to wash their hands. The restaurant was ordered to close until it could fix the pipe. It re-opened the next day with a spotless inspection.

Hong Yip Restaurant in Lake City had some serious cleaning up to do. Four cockroach egg sacks were found in a storage room. More than 100 rodent droppings had to be vacuumed up from under the buffet area and storage room. The inspector also reported the dishwasher sanitizer wasn't strong enough. The restaurant was able to open the next day but an order has been placed for a repairman and re-inspection.

Yamato Japanese Restaurant, also in Lake City got flagged for pests. Seven live roaches were found in boxes storing bowls and to-go containers. 12 roaches were found dead in a trap behind the freezer. Close to 200 roach and rodent droppings were swept away from several areas including the salad station, storage room, and office. After a day of cleaning up, the kitchen re-opened.



