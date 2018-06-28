Restaurant Report: Spots you'll want to check out this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We're helping you get ready for the weekend in this week's Restaurant Report.

Instead of the pests and dirty kitchens, News4Jax shows you spots in the Jacksonville area you'll want to check out this weekend.

We've got a whole day of fun for your taste buds.

Southern Grounds

Starting with breakfast, there's a new way to rise and shine in Jacksonville's historic San Marco district.

This week, Southern Grounds celebrated the grand opening of its second location on Atlantic Boulevard, just west of the railroad tracks.

San Marco fans of the Neptune Beach-based coffee shop don't have to travel far for some Southern charm.

With a menu that serves breakfast and lunch, along with sweet treats and wine, Southern Grounds is not your average coffee shop.

The new location is opens at 6:30 a.m. seven days a week.

The Lunch Boxx

After breakfast, head over to the Ortega neighborhood on the city's Westside for some lunch at this unique sandwich shop.

It's called The Lunch Boxx, and it’s tucked away inside Carter's Pharmacy on Corinthian Avenue.

You can grab a salad or cookie as you wait for your prescription to be filled.

The neighborhood deli also gets a high-five for landing a perfect inspection on June 20.

The Surf Restaurant

If you want to enjoy the ocean breeze with live music on an outdoor deck, the fun is back at The Surf Restaurant on South Fletcher Avenue in Amelia Island.

After months of construction and a full remodel, the restaurant is celebrating its reopening and a perfect inspection this week.

