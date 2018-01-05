Roaches and ribs don't mix; Sonny's in Palatka cited for bugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A barbecue joint ends the year on a sour note after roaches and flies are found inside.

At Sonny's Real Pit BBQ in Palatka, roaches and flies are the reason why they had to close their kitchen. The inspector headed out to Highway 19 last week, where they cited four high priority violations at Sonny's. 5 live roaches and 2 flies were found buzzing around the kitchen area. 11 dead roaches were spotted in that same area of the kitchen and under the reach-in cooler behind the cook line.

There was also a repeat violation for storing raw food over ready to eat food. Raw chicken was placed on top of prepped food. Raw eggs shells were stored over pickles. During a second visit later that day, they cleaned up, got rid of the bugs and opened back up with zero high priority violations.

No bugs were found at Fuji 3 in Mandarin. Instead, the inspector found risk factors that could get you sick. According to the report, eggs were stored with cracks or broken shells. Shrimp, salmon, and tofu were at unsafe temperatures. Several utensils on the cook line were placed in unclean water. A warning was issued after the inspector saw an employee touch cream cheese sticks without any gloves.

Just up the road on San Jose Boulevard, Kim's Koren BBQ had issues of their own. They failed their inspection with 5 high priority violations. The reports notes raw beef and pork were placed on top of containers of scallions and cabbage. The inspector gave them a warning after a cook used a frying pan and didn't properly sanitize it before putting it back.

Both Kim's Korean and Fuji 3 are due for a follow up inspection.

