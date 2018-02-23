Roaches force brief closure of Korean restaurant in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Roaches found during a recent inspection forced a Korean restaurant in Jacksonville to close briefly.

A number of roaches prompted an emergency closure of Gang Nam Korean Restaurant, which is tucked away in a busy shopping center on Beach Boulevard in the Spring Park area.

An inspector counted more than 45 dead roaches throughout the kitchen. A majority of the roaches had been killed by a trap near the freezer.

The inspector said nine roaches were caught crawling near the kitchen entrance. One of them managed to sneak under a glass cooler.

The inspector came back the next day and, unfortunately, so did the roaches. More bugs were spotted near the sushi bar, the dining room and under the coffee machine.

It wasn't until the inspector's third visit that the restaurant was cleared to reopen.

"Everything has been fixed," an employee at Gang Nam Korean Restaurant told News4Jax. "We hired some professional guys and they have been taken care of."

Gang Nam Korean Restaurant has not yet had a follow-up inspection.

But there is some good news in this week's Restaurant Report. China Wok on Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine passed its recent inspection with a perfect grade.

