Roaches found at 2 Jacksonville hot spots

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Critical violations were found at two Jacksonville hot spots, according to state regulators' records.

From restaurants to food trucks, state health inspectors stayed busy last week.

In Arlington, AKI 7 on Atlantic Boulevard was shut down for the second time this year after roaches returned to the Pan-Asian restaurant, according to records.

State inspectors said they found 26 violations. Dead roaches, flies and more than a handful of live roaches were found in the kitchen, according to inspectors.

The restaurant was forced to shut down for a day.

Meanwhile, the crew at Blue Crabber was singing the blues after failing last week's inspection.

According to the inspection report, the food truck had seven roaches inside.

The report also shows the food prep area didn't have any running water.

The crew was forced to pump the brakes and shut down for a day.

