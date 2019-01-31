Roaches, rodents, droppings and more found in this week's Restaurant Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Downtown Jacksonville is where you'll find a buffet of restaurants to choose from for a quick lunch break. But we've got our appetite set on Akel's Deli.

During a surprise visit from the state inspector last week, the sandwich shop on West Forsyth Street passed with a perfect score. Records show the deli had a spotless kitchen and clean dining room.

Dick's Wings and Grill in Fleming Island is also celebrating a passing inspection. But it took a couple tries.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: Dick's Wings & Grill

According to public records, the restaurant on West Parkway shut down when inspectors found 22 roaches crawling on the wall, near the prep table and on a shelf. More were found during each follow-up inspection. The restaurant didn't get the green light to reopen until the inspector's fourth visit when the bugs were gone.

Wackos Bar & Grill on Emerson Street kept inspectors busy last week. Records show the gentlemen's club was ordered to briefly shut down Friday and couldn't reopen until Monday.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: Wacko's Bar & Grill

The inspector found two live rodents in traps placed under the dish machine and soda boxes. Four live roaches, seven dead roaches and more than 50 rodent droppings were also reported. Wacko's is back open but a follow-up inspection has been ordered.

