Rodent droppings lead to two Jacksonville restaurant closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rodent droppings were to blame for the recent closures of two Jacksonville restaurants, one in Arlington and the other in Mixon Town, according to state regulators' records.

Zebo's Crab Shack on West Beaver Street had five high-priority violations, including as many as 60 droppings on a prep table where seasoning is store, during a recent inspection, records show.

The restaurant was also cited for two flies spotted inside and other health hazards, such as raw shrimp stored over French fries.

By the following day, Zebo's was back in compliance and was allowed to reopen.

It was a similar story at Fuji Sushi on Commerce Center Drive, where the discovery of 33 rodent droppings led health inspectors to issue citations for two high-priority violations.

In addition, a warning was issued for raw egg shells that were placed over a box of broccoli in the cooler.

Cleanup only took a few hours and the restaurant reopened its doors.

