Rodent droppings temporarily shut down 2 restaurants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Rodent droppings and a lack of running water temporarily shut down three restaurants in the last week, according to state regulators' records.

Bound for Glory & St. Johns Cafe in Palatka was shut down for two days after an inspector found rodent droppings.

More than a dozen hard droppings were spotted in a sink, 50 were found on the floor behind the front counter in the kitchen and 20 more were in the back prep area of the kitchen.

The next day, the inspector came back and there were fewer droppings, but still some in the kitchen.

The inspector made another visit that same day and opened Bound for Glory & St. Johns Cafe with zero violations.

It was a similar situation at Sha-Garee's Seafood & More on 21st Street in Jacksonville.

According to records, one of its three violations was also about rodent droppings.

An inspector said 400 dry rodent droppings were found in the kitchen, under a front counter, in the register area and in the dinner room.

Once again, the inspector came back the next day and still found droppings. But later that afternoon, the restaurant was cleared and allowed to open back up.

Also in Jacksonville, Mr. Ed's BBQ on Blanding Boulevard had a two-day closure because an inspector wrote that it didn't have running water throughout the restaurant, which is a major violation.

Two days later, the inspector came back and found zero violations and Mr. Ed's BBQ was able to open back up that same day.

