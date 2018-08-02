Several Jacksonville restaurants briefly shut down after inspections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Just in time for the weekend, News4Jax rounded up the restaurants that failed the grade with state inspectors.

Several Jacksonville restaurants had to shut down briefly after stacking up major violations, according to state regulators' records.

Hook Fish & Chicken

Some restaurants just can't seem to stay out of trouble for long.

A few weeks ago, there was an emergency closure of Hook Fish & Chicken on Jacksonville's Northside.

Well, the restaurant on Myrtle Avenue is back in this week's Restaurant Report.

According to state regulators' records, Hook Fish & Chicken was recently ordered to shut down after health inspectors found the establishment operating with an expired Division of Hotels and Restaurants license.

The violation forced Hook Fish & Chicken to shut down for a day.

News4Jax reached out to the owner, but he said he was too busy at the time to talk.

Wendy's

The Wendy's on Beach Boulevard, just east of San Pablo Road South, is back in business after a brief closure Friday.

According to state regulators' records, an inspector tried to wash their hands during Friday's visit, but wastewater began backing up through the floor drains when the sink was turned on.

The smelly violation was quickly drained away, and the fast-food burger restaurant was back to business in just a few hours.

The Stout Snug

In the Murray Hill neighborhood of the Westside, the drinks are flowing and the food is coming in hot at the Stout Snug after the restaurant on Edgewood Avenue South recovered from a failed inspection.

The owner said the old building and construction next door led to a pesky situation.

Roaches, both dead and alive, were found on traps that the owner said were recently placed.

After a one-day closure, the Stout Snug was found to be in compliance.

