Sewage and wastewater found at Westside pizza restaurant

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Sewage and wastewater land a Westside pizza restaurant into hot water with health inspectors.

It was all the toppings and more at the Little Caesars Pizza on Edgewood Avenue. A routine inspection last week led to a one day closure.

INSPECTION REPORT: Little Caesars

Based on the report, a clogged floor drain under a kitchen sink prevented water from draining out of triple sink. A warning was issued for standing water around the clogged drain. The floor is also where a box of cookies and pizza boxes were stored improperly.

The problems were corrected while the inspector was on site. The business was back open after the inspector’s next visit a day later.

Akel's Deli, located in the heart of downtown also landed a spot on this week’s list of closures.. The deli on Forsyth Street had to shut down for a day.

According to state records, dried rodent droppings were found throughout the deli during each of the inspector’s four visits.

INSPECTION REPORT: Akel's Deli

The owner told us over the phone that he’s disappointed since this is the restaurants first closure. He didn’t waste any time in cleaning up the problems- which he says were hidden under heavy shelves and apparatuses. He also says an attorney was hired to appeal the inspection.

