Loop Pizza Grill in Neptune Beach closed after inspection

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The emergency closure of a well-known pizza restaurant for the last week has created a buzz in Neptune Beach

The Loop Pizza Grill on Third Street was shut down after a routine state inspection found 23 violations for problems ranging from bugs to kitchen repairs and maintenance.

A series of five failed inspections led to the restaurant's closure. The chain's founder, Mike Schneider, called it a black eye for the franchise, and he isn't taking it lightly.

"It was surprising. It was disappointing. It was embarrassing," Schneider said.

Schneider said this restaurant has been a part of the Neptune Beach community for nearly 25 years. It was ordered closed March 22 when more than 19 live roaches, 17 dead roaches and five flies were spotted in the kitchen during an inspection.

"To be closed down by the health department? It's a terrible thing to have happened and creates a definite lack of trust from our guests," Schneider said.

Warnings were also issued for maintenance violations, such as cracked tiles and baseboards, and more roaches were found after each follow-up inspection.

"It's a black eye for the franchise owner, his team and the Loop brand," Schneider said.

Schneider said the responsibility lies with the Neptune Beach staff, but ultimately falls on his oversight. It's also why he considers the state inspectors a valuable business partner.

"They're another pair of eyes to come in and give us an assessment of how well we're doing," Schneider said.

Even when the state clears the restaurant to reopen, he said not to expect the restaurant to reopen immediately.

"We will not allow this restaurant to reopen until it passes our testing, to make sure every element of this restaurant is safe and representative of the Loop brand," Schneider said.

Schneider said he is also retraining the entire team and requiring the franchise to hire the same pest control company used at their corporate locations. He hopes to regain the trust of his beach guests.

