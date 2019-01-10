The new, the old and the violations in this week's Restaurant Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - With the new year comes big changes for local Jacksonville restaurants.

The Mini Bar

The Mini Bar donut shop is kicking off 2019 with an exciting announcement. The Jacksonville Beach shop has it's eyes set on a second location at the intersection of Gate Parkway and JTB. The menu will have local favorites like the maple bacon and birthday cake donuts. While it's currently under construction, fans can still get their bite-size doughnuts at the shop on 1300 Beach Boulevard.

Brentwood Golf Course

The restaurant inside the Brentwood Golf Course is where inspectors ordered an emergency closure.

State records show it was shut down last week when inspectors found rodent droppings in a storage cabinet, on a case of bottled water, and under the hot dog warmer.

The restaurant shut down for a couple hours but was back in compliance later that day.

Pattaya Thai

They were one of the first Thai restaurants in Jacksonville and now, the owner is hanging up her apron and taking a well-deserved retirement. Watch News4Jax at 10 o'clock to find out how the Pattaya Thai restaurant on Baymeadows Road is planning on saying farewell to loyal customers after 30 years in the business.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.