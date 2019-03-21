Tidy and tainted kitchens found in this week's Restaurant Report

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Each week we dig through pages of inspection reports to find the best of the bunch and the worst. Health inspectors headed to restaurants in Columbia, St. Johns and Duval counties where the tidy and tainted kitchens were all found.

The Country Club at Lake City on Fairway Drive briefly closed on March 11 for nine high priority violations. Roaches and other flying insects were found dead in several areas of the kitchen. More than 170 roach and rodent droppings were spotted by inspectors. The inspector revisted the kitchen on March 19 and allowed it to reopen once it had zero high priority violations.

Amazing, delicious, and yummy is how one Asian restaurant describes its food. State records show six high priority violations were found at the Yummy Asian Bistro on County Road 210 near Russell Sampson Road. They include four live roaches and 20 dead roaches under the dishwasher, fryers, and shelves throughout the kitchen. Inspectors also said employees were working without hair restraints or gloves. The staff has said they've gotten rid of all the bugs. The restaurant is now waiting on a follow-up inspection.

Lum Thai Restaurant at 6251 Argyle Forest Boulevard was temporarily shut down on March 11 for two high priority violations. Inspectors found nine live roaches and 15 dead roaches inside the establishment. The report also shows a critical citation issued for raw ground beef stored over cooked chicken.The restaurant was back in compliance and back to business a day later.

Me, Myself & Pies in Riverside is celebrating a sweet victory. The catering company got a perfect score during a surprise inspection last week. Its sweet and savory pies are made to order for pickup from the Motion Sweets bakery on Park Street. You can also find them at them at the Fernandina Beach Farmers Market.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.