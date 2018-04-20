JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you often have trouble deciding what to eat for dinner, you're not alone.

When you're hungry and you don't feel like cooking or leaving the house, food delivery services, such as Bite Squad, are making dining easier.

Thousands of people have signed up for Bite Squad, a food delivery app that offers hundreds of selections from some of your favorite restaurants.

By downloading the app, you can search from more than 100 local restaurants, filter the type of food you're in the mood for and order food that's delivered right to your doorstep.

According to Bite Squad, here are the top 10 delivery foods in Jacksonville:

1. Steak tacos from Barberitos and Mr. Taco

Jacksonville residents love steak, especially in a taco.

Topping the list are steak tacos, which are being ordered from two restaurants on the Southside.

The go-to spots for steak, rice and beans packed in a shell are Barberitos on Deerwood Lake Parkway and Mr. Taco on Bowden Road.

2. Pad thai from Thai Green House

Taking the No. 2 spot on Bite Squad's list of top delivered foods is pad thai.

It's a traditional Thai dish that combines rice noodles, eggs, bean sprouts and protein.

The top pick for satisfying that pad thai craving is Thai Green House on Southside Boulevard in Tinseltown.

3. Bacon burger from Chili's

People are going to extremes with their love for bacon.

Bacon burgers are one of the most delivered items in the River City.

Jacksonville residents are turning to the Chili's Grill on Atlantic Boulevard in the Regency area for the Bacon Trifecta Burger, which packs six slices of bacon.

Rounding out the top 10

4. Burritos from Moe’s Southwest Grill

5. Pho from Pho Today

6. Hook & Ladder sub sandwich from Firehouse Subs

7. Steak & Cheese sub sandwich from Firehouse Subs

8. Cajun pasta from Seven Bridges Grille & Brewery

9. Sirloin steak from Applebee’s

10. Gyros from Choban Grill

The Bite Squad app is free to download. Each restaurant will have its own delivery fee.

