Top 5 restaurants with most high-priority violations in 2017

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - When you’re dining at a restaurant, waiting for your meal to arrive, do you ever wonder what is going on in the kitchen behind closed doors?



That's the reason why, week after week, News4Jax checks the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation website to find out which restaurants aren't up to state standards and which could pose a health risk.

Hundreds of restaurants in Northeast Florida were inspected last year. For this week’s Restaurant Report, News4Jax focused on the five restaurants where inspectors found the most high-priority violations in 2017. These are violations that can directly affect your health and the safety of your food.

While some violations did not lead to a closure, some citations could make you cringe, and others were minor enough to fix in just hours.

5. Laredo Mexican Restaurant

Starting with No. 5 on the list, Laredo Mexican Restaurant in Starke had 10 high-priority violations during an inspection in May.

It had 50 total violations in that one visit. Some repeat violations included dry rodent droppings, dead roaches and live flies found by inspectors.

The restaurant was never shut down last year, and it ended the year on a good note, passing more than one inspection without any bugs or high-priority violations.

4. The Diner

Moving on to No. 4, The Diner in Jacksonville Beach failed a report in October with 10 high-priority violations and 44 total violations. Repeat offenses it struggled with throughout the year included a dirty microwave, roaches, roach droppings and flies. The problem with pests even led to a three-day closure in August.

By the end of the year, the restaurant was bug-free and passed inspection with a perfect score.

3. The Mist Bar and Lounge

Coming in at No. 3 on the list is The Mist Bar and Lounge on Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park.

The establishment had 11 high-priority violations and 38 total violations from an inspection early in the year. Mold was found growing on expired food and the inspector marked a repeat violation for flies in the kitchen.

The Mist had six inspections since February and passed more than half of them.

2. Royal Buffet

Royal Buffet on Normandy Boulevard lands the No. 2 spot on the list. If it sounds familiar, it's because it's been featured before on Restaurant Report.

In March, Royal Buffet had a total of 50 violations from one visit.

A month later, an inspector found 11 high-priority violations. The kitchen has dealt with both live and dead roaches, live flies and food stored incorrectly, which can lead to the risk of cross-contamination.

Royal Buffet managed to keep the pests away during a recent inspection in November. But it’s due for a follow-up.

1. Country Cabin

Taking the top spot is Country Cabin in Orange Park, with the most high-priority violations in Northeast Florida last year.

An inspector counted 15 offenses in June that were a risk to public health. While roaches stayed away in 2017, the kitchen had a repeat violation of flies, potentially hazardous food from temperature abuse and employees touching food without gloves or proper head coverings.

The restaurant passed three of the nine inspections it had last year and is waiting for a follow-up inspection going into the new year.

