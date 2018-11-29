Violations lead to temporary closure at Keystone Heights Chinese restaurant

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. - Fried rice, stir-fry and egg rolls are on the menu in this week's Restaurant Report.

During a recent visit in Clay County, a dozen violations sounded the alarm at China Wok in Keystone Heights.

The restaurant on State Road 100 landed an emergency closure when inspectors say rodent droppings were found on the floor and a shelf near the cook line.

The report also shows two live flies in the kitchen and a warning issued for a mold-like substance inside the ice machine.

INSPECTION REPORTS: China Wok

During a follow-up inspection, the restaurant cleaned up and reopened the following day.

