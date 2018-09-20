Westside barbecue, beach diner, food truck reopen after emergency closures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - State inspectors found red flags at three Jacksonville restaurants, accord to the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

Taqueria Junior Food Truck

A surprise inspection on Sept. 14 led to an emergency closure for the crew of Taqueria Junior. State inspectors said they found five live roaches in the kitchen around the reach-in cooler and inside a cabinet.

One dead roach was found under a compartment sink.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORT: Taqueria Junior Food Truck

The food truck met inspection standards on Sept. 17 with zero high priority violations.

Cross Creek BBQ & Steak

Bugs were a big reason why Cross Creek BBQ & Steak on Lane Avenue got shut down in July.

Last week, it was shut down again for the same problems, according to state inspectors.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORT: Cross Creek BBQ & Steak

During an inspection on Sept. 14, records show nine live roaches under the steam table on the cook line. One live roach was also found on the wall above the fry station.

Three dead roaches were found on the kitchen floor, inspectors reported.

More bugs were found during the inspectors second visit hours later.

The restaurant reopened Sept. 15 once the violations were gone and it was in compliance.

Third Street Diner

The diner on 9th Avenue South in Jacksonville Beach faced an emergency closure on Sept. 12.

The inspector cites two flies in the kitchen and 12 rodents droppings inside the diner.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORT: Third Street Diner

A stop sale was issued for potentially hazardous foods like hummus, taziki sauce, and shepard's pie.

A followup inspection on Sept. 13 shows the restaurant got rid of the bugs and was allowed to reopen.

