Westside sports bar, Macclenny pizza restaurant face brief closure

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Three restaurants failed their inspections this week while two others made the chopping block and were forced to close for the day.

In this weeks Restaurant Report, there were 16 violations found at the IHOP on 103rd street in Jacksonville Heights. Among the high priority violations, health inspectors found mold growing on sandwich buns. A mold-like substance was also found inside the ice machine, around the soda dispenser.

The report also found an employee touching pancakes without any gloves on. Another employee was caught handling money and then touching plates without first washing their hands.

They didn't have to shut down but they are due for a follow up inspection

Next up is Aw Shucks on Old St Augustine Road. Inspectors found 18 violations. It was marked for having a heavy buildup of grease inside and under the cook line. Items like potatoes, pasta, salami, and french onion soup were marked at the wrong temperatures. The restaurant was allowed to remain open but it's waiting on a follow up inspection



Making our way down to Orange Park, 12 violations were found at the Orange Buffet on Blanding Boulevard. Two small dead roaches were found on the kitchen floor. One live roach was caught on the kitchen wall. A combination of roach and rodent droppings were found between the stairwells and in a utility room. The manager did clean up right away and health inspectors allowed it to remain open.

Tonight on News4Jax at 10 p.m. we're getting to the restaurants who had to shut down because of bigger issues. We'll tell you which sports bar on the Westside had a problem with rodents and which pizza place in Macclenny dealt with roaches.

