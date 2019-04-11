Would your kitchen pass a restaurant inspection?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Is your kitchen clean enough to pass a restaurant report?

One of the most common mistakes found in household kitchens is called “wet nesting” according to Jessica Tyree with Restaurant Compliance Solutions.

Stacking dishes or glass while they are still wet and warm can create perfect growing conditions for bacteria which could potentially make you sick. To play it safe, dry your dishes on drying racks before stacking them in storage.

If your utensils are in poor condition, throw them out.

“As soon as they start to look rugged, there’s all those little crevices and cracks in there that you can’t clean easily. So if you can’t clean them easily then there’s already possibility growing,” Tyree said.

Tyree cautions that your sponge can also be a breeding ground for bacteria to multiply and grow. To stop it, spray your sponge with disinfectant spray or rinse it with soap and hot water, and store it in a dry area.

Although drying you dishes and disinfecting your sponge are both important for keeping your kitchen clean, Tyree said washing your hands before cooking and handling raw meat is the best way to champion unwanted bacteria.

