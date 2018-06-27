Retired Jacksonville fire chief set to join City Council

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A retired Jacksonville fire chief is set to join the City Council, where he will succeed an outgoing council member who is seeking another elected office.

Randy White was the only candidate to qualify in the special election for the District 12 seat, currently held by Doyle Carter. The window to qualify ended at noon Wednesday.

White, a Republican, had already filed papers to run in the 2019 election for District 12, and had raised more than $86,000. Carter, who has served on the council since 2011, was term-limited, meaning the seat would be open in next year’s city elections.

Carter submitted a resignation letter this month so that he could run in a special election for tax collector. That special election was announced after Tax Collector Michael Corrigan announced his resignation, which took effect June 1. Corrigan left the post to take over as president & CEO of Visit Jacksonville.

Carter’s resignation letter states that it takes effect the day he can take office once elected as tax collector, or the day his successor on the council is required to take office. Carter is one of three Republicans running for tax collector, along with Jim Overton and Lake Ray. Mia Jones was the only Democrat to qualify for the election, during the qualifying period earlier this month.

All four tax collector candidates will appear together on the ballot in a special first election on Aug. 28, coinciding with the Florida primary. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the vote, the top two candidates will appear in the special general election on Nov. 6.

