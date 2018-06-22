Revenge porn site ordered to shut down

A federal court has ordered that a revenge porn site be permanently shut down, the Federal Trade Commission announced Friday.

According to the federal agency, the site operators were also ordered to pay more than $2 million after they violated federal and Nevada state law by posting intimate images of people and their personal information without their consent, and charging take-down fees.

In a complaint filed January in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, the FTC and state of Nevada said that MyEx.com was dedicated solely to revenge porn, and solicited intimate pictures and videos of victims, along with their personal information -- such as names, addresses and social media accounts.

The site, which shut down shortly after the complaint was filed, urged visitors to “Add Your Ex,” and to “Submit Pics and Stories of Your Ex.”

In numerous instances, federal authorities said, the site charged victims fees, ranging from $499 to $2,800, to remove their images and information from MyEx.com.

“We are gratified that the court ordered this site shut down for good,” said Andrew Smith, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection. “The defendants in this case harmed individuals by publishing their intimate images, and then victimized them again by trying to extort money to take the information down.”

The federal court entered the default judgment and ordered the defendants to pay more than $2 million.

In March, the FTC said it was mailing refunds to victims of the site that filed complaints with law enforcement.

For more information about to do if you're the target of revenge porn, visit consumer.ftc.gov/blog.

