FWC offers reward after tortoise found covered in red spray paint

ORLANDO, Fla. - A reward is being offered to find the person responsible for covering a gopher tortoise in red spray paint, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The turtle also had concrete on its limbs and the top of its shell. Gopher tortoises are state-listed as threatened and are a protected species.

The tortoise was found in the middle of County Road 455, south of Montverde, when two good Samaritans spotted it and took it to a wildlife rehabber.

If you have any information about who may have applied the paint and concrete on the tortoise, please call our Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922). You can also text or *FWC on a cellphone, or text/email Tip@MyFWC.com.

Anyone contacting Wildlife Alert can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.