Richard Harrison from 'Pawn Stars' dead at 77

Richard Harrison, better known as "Old Man" on Pawn Stars has died, according to his son, Rick Harrison. He was 77 years old.

Gold & Silver Pawn Shop announced the death through a post on Facebook:

"It is with heavy hearts that we acknowledge the passing of Richard Benjamin Harrison (known as ‘The Old Man’ to Pawn Stars fans the world over) this morning. He was surrounded by loving family this past weekend and went peacefully.

The team at Gold & Silver Pawn and the Pawn Stars family is grieving his loss.

He will be remembered as the best father, grandfather and great-grandfather you could have by his family and by fans as the sometimes grumpy (always loving, however), often wisecracking, and voice of absolute reason on the History television show ‘Pawn Stars’.

Services are pending and the family appreciates your prayers and kind words."

It is unknown how he died.

