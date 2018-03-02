Rick Ross Found Unresponsive at Florida Home

MIAMI - Miami-raised rap mogul Rick Ross has been hospitalized in serious condition after he was found unresponsive at his South Florida home, according to several reports.

TMZ reports police were called Thursday to the home of Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II. The person who called 911 reported Ross was breathing heavy, "slobbing out of the mouth" and unresponsive.

Ross, who has a history of seizures, eventually came to and was combative with law enforcement officers on the scene.

The reports claim Ross' illness is heart-related and he is possibly suffering from pneumonia at a local hospital. However, a family member denied the report that Ross had been hospitalized.

Ross was born in Mississippi, but raised in Carol City. After working as a corrections officer for over a year, Ross left to pursue a music career and had hits with Port of Miami, Trilla and Deeper Than Rap.

In 2011, Ross suffered multiple seizers on the same day and spent time in an Alabama hospital.

