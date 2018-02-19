Riverside Avondale Preservation head leaving

Riverside Arts Market is one of several evens operated by Riverside Avondale Preservation. The nonprofit is searching for a new executive director after Adrienne Burke accepted a position with the Nassau County government.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The executive director of Riverside Avondale Preservation is leaving the nonprofit organization on March 2.

Adrienne Burke spent 22 months as the head of RAP. She has accepted a position as policy planner in the Nassau County planning and economic opportunity department.

"Adrienne joined RAP in April 2016, and has accomplished a lot in a short time, including recruiting talented market directors of the Riverside Arts Market, and successfully managing RAP's signature events, the annual Home Tour and Luminaria," said Nancy Powell, the newly elected chair of the board of directors for RAP. "She also added a lot to the management and structure of the organization. We are sorry that she is leaving, and we wish her the best in her new position."

RAP seeks to enhance and preserve the architecture, history, cultural heritage and economic vitality of the historic neighborhoods of Riverside and Avondale in Jacksonville. The organization operates the weekly Riverside Arts Market and the RAP Home Tour.

"I want to thank the Board for the opportunities you have provided me during my time with RAP," said Burke. "RAP has an incredibly hard-working staff, and I'm proud of what we have been able to accomplish. I am grateful to have had the chance to work with the entire team here, board, staff, members, and volunteers, and serve the Riverside Avondale community."

RAP announced that the organization will create a transition team to being the search for a new executive director.

