Riverside shooting stirs debate over domestic violence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The shooting death of a man in Riverside has sparked debate over domestic violence and the court orders that are supposed to protect victims from it.

Shane Dyson, 36, was shot about 6 p.m. Sunday at a home near College and King streets. He was taken to a hospital, but he later died of his injuries.

So far, no one has been charged in the shooting. Based on information gleaned from police reports it's unclear who investigators suspect pulled the trigger.

But News4Jax has been in touch with the mother of Dyson's ex-fiancee, Jennifer Mathis. She told News4Jax that Mathis acted in self-defense.

Mathis, who shared a child with Dyson, had filed a restraining order on him in the past. We discovered she was one of three women, including Mathis' mother, who have filed injunctions against him.

Corrections records show Dyson served eight years in prison for convictions for home invasion and cocaine possession and was released in 2013.

After posting this story to the News4jax Facebook page, multiple women sounded off in support of Mathis (who police have not identified as the shooter). News4Jax reached out to the Glynn County Community Crisis Center to get some information on issues involving domestic violence.

"In fact, we had something in the shelter not too long ago where the abuser had had two or three other victims that we had had here as an agency," said Dottie Bromley.

The women who help run the facility also pointed out that domestic violence injunctions are only helpful if an abuser takes it seriously and abides by it.

"A lot of them have a TPO, temporary restraining order, and they still have problems with their abusers," said Charmaine Thomas, who also works with domestic abuse victims. "The problem is they just disregard the piece of paper and just feel like it’s a piece of paper."

​Jennifer Mathis has been arrested for probation violations but not for the shooting of Dyson. Her arrests are linked to unrelated cases out of Duval and St. Johns counties.

