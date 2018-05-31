Roach lays egg in Florida man's ear

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. - A Florida man battling a roach invasion at his apartment had to go to a hospital after a roach laid an egg in his ear.

Blake Collins told the Tallahassee Democrat he woke up one morning earlier this month to hear it crawling in his ear.

"A roach was burrowing inside of my head," Collins told the newspaper. "I could hear his legs inside me. It felt like someone was shoving a Q-tip all the way inside my head and there was nothing I could do to stop it."

Collins went to a Tallahassee hospital, where a doctor used a syringe and lidocaine to kill the roach.

"I heard it die in my head," Collins told the newspaper. "When he poured the lidocaine in, I could feel him go super, super fast, kicking and try to dig its way out, and a faint little squeal and then two minutes later, it just stopped and he died."

But the nasty insect left something behind -- an egg.

Collins, 25, was discharged from the hospital with home care instructions.

"Bugs crawling and dying in your ear, that's something that happens to corpses, not human beings," Collins told the newspaper.

Collins said he got out of his lease early and is moving into a new apartment.

