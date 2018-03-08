Road rage: Knife-wielding man chases motorist in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A driver was so enraged by another vehicle merging into St. Johns County traffic that he slashed one of the vehicle's tires and chased a fellow motorist with a knife, authorities said Thursday.

The incident unfolded shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday after the victim's vehicle left the roadway along Dobbs Road near Cypress Road, according to an incident report obtained by News4Jax.

According to the report, a red Jeep Grand Cherokee moved to block the path of the victim's vehicle as it maneuvered back into traffic. The Jeep's driver then got out of his car, clutching a nine-inch blade.

Things took a scary turn when a passenger exited the victim's vehicle. Witnesses said the armed man chased the passenger around the car and then punctured one of its tires so he could not be followed.

The victims were not able to get the Jeep's plate because the tag was bent. The victims described their attacker as 6-foot-2 and white with curly brown hair, wearing a brown shirt and blue jeans.

The Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public in the hopes that someone witnessed the incident or captured it on video. If you can help, please call Crime Stoppers at (888) 277-TIPS.

