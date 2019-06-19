Road resurfacing scheduled for St. Augustine neighborhood

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Work starts this morning to improve roads in the historic “North City” area of St. Augustine.

Crews will begin resurfacing several roads in the Fullerwood neighborhood.

The resurfacing project begins Wednesday, June 19, and continues weekdays through Friday, June 28, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., weather permitting. Crews are scheduled to work on the following roads:

Rainey Ave.

Douglas Ave.

Grant St.

Center St.

Pacific St.

San Marco Ave.

During construction, There will be barriers and signs in place to help drivers get around the construction. The city is also asking people who may live along one of these streets to move their cars during the hours of construction.

According to the City of St. Augustine, the project is part of an annual program to improve streets in the city.

“We try to get the roads that are not in very good condition, the ones that are in the worst condition but we also try to keep the ones that are just starting to get in bad condition because it’s a lot easier and a lot cheaper to keep them maintained than to go back and redo the entire road,” Mike Cullum, Director of Public Works, said.

Once resurfacing is done in the Fullerwood and San Marco area, crews will make the move over to the Lincolnwood neighborhood.

