Rollover crash kills Lake City man, FHP says

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A rollover crash early Saturday morning killed one man and seriously injured another in Lake City, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A Ford F-350 was headed south on U.S. Highway 441 at 1:57 a.m. approaching the intersection of County Road 240 in Columbia County. The driver left the road for an unknown reason and went into the east shoulder, troopers said.

The truck hit a number of objects including a culvert, which caused the car to flip. The truck then landed on its roof, troopers said.

The passenger Andrew Powell III, 29, died at the scene. The driver, John Ray Beasley, 29, suffered serious injuries. Beasley was taken to UF Health in Gainesville, troopers say.

Neither men were wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

The road was completely blocked for hours.

