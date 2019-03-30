Rolling Stones postpone Jacksonville tour date

The Rolling Stones announced that they have postponed their Jacksonville concert along with the rest of the North American dates.

Mick Jagger has been advised by his doctors that he cannot go on tour because he needs medical treatment.

“I hate letting our fans down and I’m hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour but am looking forward to getting back on stage as soon as I can,” Jagger said.

If you bought tickets hold on to them. They will still be valid when the dates are rescheduled.

Postponed shows

Miami, April 20

Jacksonville, April 24

Houston, April 28

New Orleans, May 2

Glendale, May 7

Pasadena, May 11

Santa Clara, May 18

Seattle, May 22

Denver, May 26

Washington DC, May 31

Philadelphia, June 4

Foxborough, June 8

East Rutherford, June 13 and 17

Chicago, June 21 and 25

Canada, June 29

