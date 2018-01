JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Fort Caroline home was heavily damaged Monday night in a house fire.

No one was injured, according to firefighters.

The roof of the home on Mikris Drive showed visible damage, but firefighters were able to put the fire out in the two-story home before it collapsed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

