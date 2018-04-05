Royal baby No. 3 due date announced

With all the excitement of the royal wedding, some may have overlooked the fact that there's another heir to the throne expected to be born at any moment.

A royal correspondent revealed Thursday that the third child of Prince William and Kate Middleton is due on April 23.

"She was late with George and Charlotte, but I would imagine the baby will be arriving in the last week of April," royal correspondent Emily Andrews said.

Prince George is now 4 and Princess Charlotte is now 2. Though the anticipation was heightened for both of their deliveries, Andrews said this one is different, not quite invoking the furor or intensity as when Middleton was pregnant with George.

[RELATED: All things royal wedding]

The duchess of Cambridge, having already begun maternity leave, stepped out for her last royal engagement in March.

Unfortunately, the gender of the new royal addition has yet to be revealed, so in what seems to be protocol in keeping up with the royal family, we'll all just keep waiting and watching.

Graham Media Group 2018