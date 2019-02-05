Royal Caribbean wants to pay you $136,000 to travel the world

Love to travel? Listen up!

Royal Caribbean is looking for a “Shore Explorer” to travel the world and document their adventures on social media.

The international cruise line’s U.K. branch announced the awesome opportunity on Instagram:

“Think you’ve got what it takes to be the ultimate experience hunter? Share your best travel experience as a post, story or IGTV tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUKand #ShoreExplorer to apply.”

The winner will visit the following destinations:

Perfect Day at CocoCay

Alaska, USA

Lisbon, Portugal

Norway

Dubai, UAE

Osaka, Japan

Entries will be accepted until March 1.

Click here for more information.

INSTAGRAM PROMOTION: “SHORE EXPLORER APPRENTICE-SHIP”



