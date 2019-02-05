Royal Caribbean wants to pay you $136,000 to travel the world

Love to travel? Listen up!
Royal Caribbean is looking for a “Shore Explorer” to travel the world and document their adventures on social media.
The international cruise line’s U.K. branch announced the awesome opportunity on Instagram:
“Think you’ve got what it takes to be the ultimate experience hunter? Share your best travel experience as a post, story or IGTV tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUKand #ShoreExplorer to apply.”
The winner will visit the following destinations:
- Perfect Day at CocoCay
- Alaska, USA
- Lisbon, Portugal
- Norway
- Dubai, UAE
- Osaka, Japan
Entries will be accepted until March 1.
Click here for more information.
INSTAGRAM PROMOTION: “SHORE EXPLORER APPRENTICE-SHIP”
