Royal Caribbean wants to pay you $136,000 to travel the world

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Royal Caribbean is looking for a “Shore Explorer” to travel the world and document their adventures on social media.

The international cruise line’s U.K. branch announced the awesome opportunity on Instagram:

“Think you’ve got what it takes to be the ultimate experience hunter? Share your best travel experience as a post, story or IGTV tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUKand #ShoreExplorer to apply.” 

The winner will visit the following destinations:

  • Perfect Day at CocoCay
  • Alaska, USA
  • Lisbon, Portugal
  • Norway
  • Dubai, UAE
  • Osaka, Japan

Entries will be accepted until March 1.

Click here for more information. 

