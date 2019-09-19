Scott, Rubio look to keep ‘snowbirds' longer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott want to allow Canadians to be able to stay longer in the United States.

The Florida Republicans announced Thursday they have introduced legislation dubbed the “Canadian Snowbirds Act,” which seeks to allow Canadian citizens over age 50 who own or rent U.S. homes to spend up to eight months a year in the country.

Currently, the annual U.S. stay is capped at six months.

The senators pointed to the impact of Canadians on Florida’s economy.

“Tourism is a crucial part of Florida’s booming economy, creating and supporting thousands of jobs all across the Sunshine State,” Rubio said in a prepared statement. “This bill will be a huge boost to our state’s economy by allowing the millions of Canadian snowbirds who visit Florida each year to stay two months longer.”

Scott noted that Canadians accounted for 3.5 million of the 126 million visitors to Florida in 2018.

Canadians who stay beyond six months now are considered U.S. residents for tax purposes and must pay federal taxes on income, regardless of where the money was earned.

News Service of Florida