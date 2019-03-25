Rules for Nassau County recycling center change April 20

CALLAHAN, Fla. - Beginning April 20, new regulations passed by the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners on what waste materials can be accepted at the Convenience Recycle Center on at 46026 Landfill Road in Callahan will take effect.

Residential construction, demolition debris and yard waste will not be accepted

No more than two loads of waste materials in a seven-day period will be accepted

No rental or foreclosure clean out allowed

No oversized trailer loads (nothing over 6x10 feet; no double-axel trailers)

Only in-county residential waste delivered by Nassau County residents shall be

accepted

The recycle center is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (closed 1:30-2 p.m. for lunch) and from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Visit the county's website for a complete list of items that are accepted and load/size limits.

