Runners 'MOO-VE IT' to raise money, awareness for exploited young people

Starting line at the second annual MOO-VE IT 5K run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Cowford Chophouse hosted the second annual MOO-VE IT 5K and 1-mile run to benefit the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center’s Open Doors Outreach Network.

Open Doors is a public-private partnership administered by Voices for Florida, which improves care, coordination and outcomes for commercially sexually exploited and trafficked children and young adults up to age 24.

Together and alongside survivors, the Open Doors team works year-round to support each survivor’s well-being and connect them to appropriate resources to aid the recovery process. Funds raised will assist the organization in receiving a grant match for this program.

“The Jacksonville community has been so supportive of the Cowford Chophouse, and it is an honor and privilege to give back to the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center through this event,” owner of the Cowford Chophouse, Jacques Klempf, said.

The race began and ended near the Cowford Chophouse on East Bay Street. In addition to the 5K race, the event included a one-mile fun run and post-race block party on Bay and Ocean streets.

The Winston Family YMCA, at 221 Riverside Avenue, hosted a free biweekly run club in advance of the race.

“Our goal in forming the run club with the Winston Family YMCA is to connect members of the community with our team in a fun and supportive setting,” Tayloe McDonald, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center, said. “The overall health of our community is reflected in our ability to support the physical, mental and emotional well-being of our neighbors. We hope the connections made through the run club strengthen the network of support for the Open Doors Outreach Network in the Greater Jacksonville community.”

