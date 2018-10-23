RV City opens ahead of Georgia-Florida game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - RV City officially opens Tuesday morning, ahead of Saturday's iconic Georgia-Florida game.

News4Jax’s Sky 4 helicopter showed loyal fans and their campers lined up days ago, waiting to get the perfect spot at RV City for Jacksonville's most famous tailgate party.

Plan for Changes

City officials plan to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Tuesday to provide more information about what to expect on game day. Representatives from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, JTA, and SMG will cover changes to traffic patterns, roads closures, transportation, and safety tips.

Game Day Safety

Sheriff Mike Williams has already announced there will be plenty of security in place for the game. He said his department is prepared. People attending the Georgia-Florida festivities should expect to see:

greater police presence with more than 600 officers patrolling surrounding neighborhoods

additional lighting

metal detectors at the stadium

clear-bag policy in place

The annual week-long party and football game, comes amid security concerns following the shooting this past Sunday, less than a mile from the stadium.

People who've been lined up outside RV City for days said they feel safe despite hearing the gunshots Sunday afternoon. They’re just looking forward to the Georgia-Florida festivities this week.

“The police have really stepped up their patrol in this area since then. And I have seen several police cars that have actually come into this lot and park for some time,” said Peter Wells, a fan attending the game.

