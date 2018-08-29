Safety guidelines to know for Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell show

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's time for some Southern Rock as tens of thousands of fans pack the Daily’s Place amphitheater for the Lynyrd Skynyrd farewell show.

More than 40,000 fans are expected at Wednesday night’s concert featuring the hometown rockers. They will be joined by Kid Rock and Jason Aldean.

This is the first big event since Sunday's mass shooting at the Landing, and security is the top priority.

Standard game day procedures will be in effect:

All concert-goers, personal belongings and bags are subject to security inspection prior to admittance into the stadium

This includes walking through magnetometers or magnetic wanding

The standard game day clear bag policy will be in effect for the concert

Fans are permitted to carry a hand-sized clutch bag no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, one-gallon clear plastic bag, or CLEAR bag no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”

If you leave the concert area, re-entry is not allowed

“See Something, Say Something” and report any suspicious activity or behavior to law enforcement

To add to the excitement, Wednesday’s performance will be recorded and released at a later date.

