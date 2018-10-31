Safety No. 1 priority for Jacksonville Fair, organizers say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Safety is a big priority for the 63rd Greater Jacksonville Agricultural Fair, especially with the recent violence on the city's Eastside, which is in close proximity to the fairgrounds downtown.

Fair organizers told News4Jax they really stepped it up this year when it comes to security measures and safety efforts.

The opening night of the Jacksonville Fair fell on Halloween. The gates opened early Wednesday evening and fairgoers were screened as the entered. Earlier in the day, crews were busy setting up extra lighting.

To ensure everything the goes smoothly, fair organizers said they made security their No. 1 priority.

"We have added additional security cameras, additional JSO (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office) officers, we have added private security, we have magnetometers at the gates," said Gayle Hart, vice president of marketing for the Jacksonville Fair. "In addition to the officers, we are going to have Fire and Rescue (personnel) everywhere, so there is always someone that can assist."

All fairgoers, bags, clothing and other items could be subject to screening. Hart said there is no size restriction on bags.

In 2016, several fights broke out while the fair was open. At least one result in an arrest, but that charge was later dropped.

Last year, an 18-year-old was shot blocks from the fairgrounds while riding in a car on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. Police said it was not connected to the fair in any way.

It's the same road where six people were shot Oct. 21, shortly before the Jaguars game began nearby.

Despite the violence on Jacksonville’s Eastside, fair organizers want people to know they're taking measures to keep people safe while on the grounds downtown.

To keep the fair spooky and safe on Halloween, officials have rules and regulations in place. Only children ages 10 and younger are allowed to dress up. If a child age 10 or younger is wearing a mask, their eyes must be fully seen. Adults are not allowed to dress up or wear masks.

In an effort to ensure the safety of fairgoers, the officials with the state's Division of Hotels and Restaurant were checking food booths Wednesday before the gates opened. Officials told News4Jax that all the fair rides passed inspections by the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

If a ride did not pass inspection, officials said, the ride would not be open and it would have a visible red card.

