Sand tunnel collapses in St. Johns County, traps man

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man had to be dug out of nearly three feet of sand by hand Sunday after a sand tunnel collapsed on him, the St. Johns Fire Rescue Department said.

Rescue crews were called about 1:40 p.m. after a man who was in a sand tunnel parallel to a Crescent Beach dune became buried under sand after a collapse, officials said. Officials did not specify how the tunnel was dug.

According to Fire Rescue, the man had a cardiac arrest while trapped. He was taken to Flagler Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities have not released the man's identity or the exact location of the incident.

