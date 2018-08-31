Saturday is license-free saltwater fishing day in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission waives the fishing license requirement for all recreational fishers on boats and onshore during the first Saturday in September.

Saturday, Sept. 1, is one of four days throughout the entire year when you can saltwater fish in Florida without a license. Florida typically requires anglers to have a when fishing on state's salt and freshwater bodies.

Saltwater anglers who don’t have a license won't be fined on Saturday, but they should keep this in mind:

You can only fish without a license in saltwater.

You still need a license for freshwater fishing.

Under Florida law anglers 16 and under and those 65 and older a saltwater license is not required.

A saltwater license costs $17 a year for Florida residents and $47 for nonresidents.

If some of your friends and family members visiting from out of town, they can also fish without a license.

For those going to Southwest Florida to fish this weekend, FWC says if you catch snook and redfish you have to release them. That rule is in effect during September because of the red tide.

The next license-free saltwater day is Nov. 24.

To read more about Florida fishing license requirements, click here.

