Savannah turns into winter wonderland for filming of new Disney movie

SAVANNAH, Ga. - It's 60 °F in Savannah, Georgia... but it looks like a winter wonderland!

Sneak peak photos have been shared from the set of Disney's new 'Lady and the Tramp' movie. The photos, posted by Deirdre Ann, went viral for the beautiful transformation.

Parts of historic downtown Savannah were transformed into a “Lady and the Tramp” movie set.

Photos show snow on the ground, old trucks and shop signs.

According to People magazine, the new movie is a live-action and CGI remake of the 1955 Disney animated.

"Unlike its predecessors, the remake won’t be hitting theaters, instead being the first of its kind to be streamed on Disney’s new unnamed digitial service, which will debut in 2019," People said.

